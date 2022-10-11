Letter: ALL vehicles During Power Outages

Writer from Sierra Vista makes some good points about EVs and power outages. However, if you've ever been in a disaster zone before, you're well aware that gasoline trucked to a gas station is great, but just try to pump it to your car without electricity. The greater lesson is that we must continue to fortify our national electrical grids and diversify and de-centralize power production in order to reduce outages in the first place. This require forward thinking.
Mark Cochran
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.