A highly reliable FBI informant provided information to the FBI about having meetings with Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Burisma Oil/Natural Gas. Zlochevsky detailed an alleged $5 million bribe that he had made to both Hunter Biden, who worked for Burisma making $1 million a year, and to then Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, VP Biden was overseeing foreign aid to Ukraine. Zlochevsky claimed to have sent the money to LLCs controlled by the Bidens structured so that that it would take years to untangle the transactions. VP Joe Biden bragged that he had threatened withholding $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma. He was fired in March 2016! The FBI informant's information was provided to U.S. Attorney Weiss in Delaware, who almost laughingly, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018. I think the bribery accusations fall right into the already established Biden family corrupt method of operation. 170 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by banks have been found.