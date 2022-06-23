Letter: Allow Researchers To Do Their Jobs

When I caught COVID, I thought it would be a rough couple of weeks and life would return to normal. I had no reason to think that now, months and months later, I would still be feeling the long-term effects of this horrible illness. I am still struggling with weakness, fatigue, and trouble breathing.

I am not alone, across the country, there are so many Americans experiencing the same thing. Despite long COVID’s prevalence, however, there is very little research and understanding of it.

So, when I heard that Congress was considering price setting measures that could further hamper research into chronic illnesses, I was pretty upset. People like me desperately need to get back to normal, we need our pharmaceutical industry to help get us back on track. These policies could keep scientists from being able to uncover cures.

People are suffering from long COVID, and we need our leaders’ help. We need them to say no to price setting and say yes to innovation and research.

Briana Osuna

Midtown

