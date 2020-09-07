 Skip to main content
Letter: Allowing the President to lie
When we allow our President and his administration to regularly lie, we facilitate the downfall of an open and trusted Government. Now, four years into fulfilling the goal of making America great again, we realize just how far we have come to actually making America less great. The one thing that makes our country so great and puts it above so many other countries is our right to vote, knowing our vote will be counted, our ability to vote will not be impeded, threatened, or marginalized, in any way. Yet today we find the president appointing his own personal henchman to head the postal service with the specific task of slowing down the mail and making the case that voting by mail is not a good choice. Basically sabotaging our right to vote. We should all be deeply concerned with this abuse of power, something that is likely illegal, but definitely in violation of the core principles of the constitution.

Mark Sensibaugh

Southwest side

