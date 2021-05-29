Letter: alternative Rep. party

Re: the may 15 article "'Pragmatists' call on GOP to move past Trump."
This article detailed an idea supported by more than 150 former Rep. Governors, Congressmen, cabinet officials and others to create a revised version of the Republican party. This vision is of a party based on "evidence based policy making and honest discourse" with a genuine conservative purpose. The article referenced several of 13 principles including , commitment to democracy that opposes disenfranchisement of voters: rule of law: & truth-opposing the employment of fear mongering ,conspiricism and falsehoods-among other great ideals consistent with the founding of this nation.
I know this! Millions of Democrats and Independents would jump at the chance to join a party that embodied these types of principles. Sadly; based on the national and state elected Republican leadership across the country, and even among rank and file self described sensible Republicans, there is no evidence- none- that that cohort would want any part of it.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.