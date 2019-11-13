Re: Nov. 8 letter “Dumping Paris accord will cost us.”
Yes, it will! Climate change is already costing us plenty. But let’s look at the positive side of this equation.
In recent years the cost of green energy has fallen so dramatically that it will be much more expensive NOT to make an expedient transition away from fossil fuels.
A 2018 study calculated that a rapid rebuilding of the world’s energy infrastructure – when compared to a continuation of the status quo - could save us $26 trillion by 2030.
I agree with the writer. Pricing carbon (as proposed in US House bill HR 763) would be a fair and effective first step to “nudge us all away from fossil fuels.”
Greg Lewis
Midtown
