Most days the former president is at the top of the news headlines as if he was the most important person in the world. Even in the supposedly liberal Star, most days there is nothing about the other people vying to be nominated to run on the Republican ticket or their ideas and platforms. Some of those people are actually worthy of holding the office, like Nikki Haley. You in the media are guilty of giving him what he wants and needs. Please stop already! Put 45 on the back page where he belongs!