Letter: Always Two Sides
Letter: Always Two Sides

I appreciated the letter from Kimberly Cueva ("Say No To Pricing Mandates") giving an under-looked perspective of why there are always two sides of the story when it comes to healthcare. In her instance, she was talking about drug pricing. But it's also the case when we talk about proposals like adding younger people to Medicare or some sort of government-run public option. Nobody has really brought up the cost of doing so or whether the quality of care would suffer. I believe that seniors deserve the type of care they paid their entire life for. Expanding Medicare to a larger sector would hurt it because there would be more people needing services for limited doctors and health care professionals. No issue is as simple as it seems, and I'm glad that our leaders are taking such a diligent time to ensure reform is done the right way.

Heather Feltz

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

