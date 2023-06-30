I saw my father-in-law pass away from Alzheimer's a decade ago. It was a painful process, not just for him but for his family.

Fortunately, there are now new treatments: monoclonal antibodies that the FDA has approved. The downside though, is that the vast majority of Alzheimer's patients can't access them. That's because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) won't cover those treatments for Medicare beneficiaries except in very specific circumstances.

For Alzheimer's patients like my father-in-law, every day counts. If patients, their caregiver and their doctors all agree that these new treatments are the best course of action, then CMS shouldn't be stopping them from access those treatments.

I encourage Senator Kyrsten Sinema to reach out to CMS and get them to change their coverage determination that is preventing so many Alzheimer’s patients from accessing the treatment they need.

Susan Youngblood

Foothills