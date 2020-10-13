 Skip to main content
Letter: Amazing day it is for white supremacists in America
Letter: Amazing day it is for white supremacists in America

What an amazing day it is for white supremacists in America. The president of the United States, the leader of the free world, said in his national debate on a world stage that white supremacists should “stand back and stand by”.

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has taken this as its marching orders, as has every other White Supremacist racist group in America. What an incredibly sad day for America.

If you love this land of the free, and don’t want to live in a racist and fascist state, get out and vote, as this is your last chance to prevent it.

Dr. Daniel Bergher

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

