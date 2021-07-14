 Skip to main content
Letter: Amazing
Letter: Amazing

Whine, whine , whine

Voter suppression because you have to identify yourself.

Come on man !

Use your credit card. Go to a national park with a senior pass.

Get food stamps or any kind of assistance. Identify yourself!

We have become a country of whiners !

How does a Systemically Racist country elect a Black President not once but twice ? How do our Black Professional Athletes arrive at their elevated position in such a systemically racist place ?

Who is it that is trying to divide us by racist and ethnic lines ?

Marxist ideology is trying to accomplish this. Build a new Society in your perfect model.

Marxism has always failed !

We have been an experiment in Democracy, bringing us together to become the Greatest experiment in coming together as One People. Together with the principles of Freedom and Opportunity in the Pursuit of the Concept of Individual Freedom & Liberty

Not Government Control !

The Revolution was faught by our ancestors to bring God given rights to all of us, not just one group.

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

