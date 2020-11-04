Letter: Amazon Rainforest

The world has relied on fossil fuels since the 19th century and we paid the countries that happened to be on large pools of this resource A LOT of money.
Now comes the news that the Amazon rainforest is being destroyed so that the countries, that are fortunate enough to be sitting on this natural wonder, can support themselves with the lumber and can farm the land that is cleared by fire. Too bad that we just realized that the world relies on the Amazon rainforest to be the "lungs of the planet"--to provide carbon dioxide absorption (from those fossil fuels to which we are addicted); act as a cooling center that helps to maintain our traditional weather patterns; and to home the rare plants and animals found nowhere else.
It seems to me that the world should pay those countries A LOT to abstain from destroying a much needed resource.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
