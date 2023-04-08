Preamble to the Constitution of the United States (1787), in contemporary parlance a 52-word “mission statement,” declares that “the People” establish the Constitution “in Order to form a more perfect Union, . . . insure domestic Tranquility, . . . promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.”

The Bill of Rights (December, 1791), added the much invoked and misinterpreted “Right to bear arms.” Since the “right” for children, disturbed adults, impulsive disaffected youth, and an undisciplined, tantrum-prone society to possess assault weapons has led increasingly to deadly consequences, such “right” contradicts the Constitution’s basic premises. School children hiding under desks and watching peers die can’t be expected to think they experience “the blessings of liberty.”

Access to “arms,” especially assault and large magazine weapons, can be strictly regulated without violence to the Constitution. Such limits, insofar as they restore “domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare,” sustain the Constitution.

Ila Abernathy

Midtown