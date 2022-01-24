Letter: Amend the filibuster to pass voting rights

To protect the integrity of our democracy, it is critical that to amend filibuster rules to pass voting rights now! Recall that when Democrats in 2017 mounted a filibuster of President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, Republicans moved to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations. Senator King (I - Maine) is in favor of suspending the filibuster in order to pass voting rights. I beg Kyrsten Sinema to be on the right side of history and vote to suspend the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.
Beverly Sullivan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.