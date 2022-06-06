Letter: amendments

We need an amendment to amend an amendment. The second amendment, the right to bear arms. I am agnostic in this fight between the gun rights people and their opponents. But squabbling over the type of gun, the amount of ammo or whether we have a militia etc. seems pointless to me and to date, has not accomplished much. A constitutional amendment written by our congress that clarifies these points is difficult but that is what we elect these people for. Then let the American people vote on it.
Frank DeMayo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.