Letter: amendments

We need an amendment to amend an amendment. The second amendment, the right to bear arms. I am agnostic in this fight between the gun rights people and their opponents. But squabbling over the type of gun, the amount of ammo or whether we have a militia etc. seems pointless to me and to date, has not accomplished much. A constitutional amendment written by our congress that clarifies these points is difficult but that is what we elect these people for. Then let the American people vote on it.