 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America -- A Land of Immigrants
View Comments

Letter: America -- A Land of Immigrants

  • Comments

True! America is a land of immigrants. Even Native Americans had roots elsewhere.

Americans generally 'welcomed' immigrants -- "give me your tired, your poor", Lady Liberty proclaims. These tired and poor worked at hard physical labor -- slaves on plantations, Irish in factories, Asians on railroads. All were welcome, so long as they knew their 'place'.

White Anglo-Saxon Protestants arriving in 1619 and after had mixed emotions on immigration. They profited from free and lowly paid labor, but didn't particularly care for those providing it. Over generations, that included Blacks, Irish, Italians, Catholics, Jews, Asians, Hispanics and Muslims.

Anti-immigration sentiment has existed over that 400-year period. Such sentiment, still powerful today, propelled the 1840s Know Nothing Party into a major political force. Countries have a sovereign obligation to secure their borders and to determine who should be admitted. But a touch of human kindness in that obligation and determination is not outside the realm of reason.

Edward Pokorney

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News