Letter: America -- A Land of Immigrants

True! America is a land of immigrants. Even Native Americans had roots elsewhere.
Americans generally 'welcomed' immigrants -- "give me your tired, your poor", Lady Liberty proclaims. These tired and poor worked at hard physical labor -- slaves on plantations, Irish in factories, Asians on railroads. All were welcome, so long as they knew their 'place'.
White Anglo-Saxon Protestants arriving in 1619 and after had mixed emotions on immigration. They profited from free and lowly paid labor, but didn't particularly care for those providing it. Over generations, that included Blacks, Irish, Italians, Catholics, Jews, Asians, Hispanics and Muslims.
Anti-immigration sentiment has existed over that 400-year period. Such sentiment, still powerful today, propelled the 1840s Know Nothing Party into a major political force. Countries have a sovereign obligation to secure their borders and to determine who should be admitted. But a touch of human kindness in that obligation and determination is not outside the realm of reason.
Edward Pokorney
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.