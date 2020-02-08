Letter: America after Impeachment

Donald J Trump was impeached by a partisan Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives and acquitted by an equally partisan GOP-controlled US Senate. If you cannot agree with this statement, you can stop reading now.
The impeachment diversion has run its course so perhaps it’s time to dispense with hysteria and hyperbole and insist that Washington focus on the business of governance.
Hello, is anyone is still reading?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.