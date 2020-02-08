Letter: America after Impeachment
View Comments

Letter: America after Impeachment

Donald J Trump was impeached by a partisan Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives and acquitted by an equally partisan GOP-controlled US Senate. If you cannot agree with this statement, you can stop reading now.

The impeachment diversion has run its course so perhaps it’s time to dispense with hysteria and hyperbole and insist that Washington focus on the business of governance.

Hello, is anyone is still reading?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: We lost!

The question he asked was: “…what the hell do you have to lose?” We now have 3 years to quantify the losses. And they are huge. A very short list:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News