 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: America Be Aware!

  • Comments

The premise is that a charismatic demagogue is elected president of the United States. Once in office, the president foments fear and takes complete control of the government and imposes totalitarian rule, with help from a paramilitary group. The president had promised to restore the country to “prosperity and greatness.” Sound familiar?

These are words taken from Sinclair Lewis’ novel, It Can’t Happen Here, which was published in 1935, during Hitler’s and Mussolini’s rise to power.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Eno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News