Letter: America Be Aware!

The premise is that a charismatic demagogue is elected president of the United States. Once in office, the president foments fear and takes complete control of the government and imposes totalitarian rule, with help from a paramilitary group. The president had promised to restore the country to “prosperity and greatness.” Sound familiar?
These are words taken from Sinclair Lewis’ novel, It Can’t Happen Here, which was published in 1935, during Hitler’s and Mussolini’s rise to power.
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.