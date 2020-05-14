Letter: America is #1 . . . Again!?

America is number one again in the world, with more virus infections and deaths than all other countries!
Our current president stated "and one day, like a miracle, the coronavirus will disappear" and so will Trump!
Like him, I take no responsibility for the my statement, but will take full credit when it happens.
Rudy Van Renterghem
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
