Economists agree that America needs more workers (Wall Street Journal article). But one of the problems not addressed is that the majority of immigrants are not skilled enough to pick up the slack in the labor market. We are living in a Kafkaesque world, asking desperately for more high-tech immigrants and building an ever-more expensive border wall against immigrants. Most of the money (by now, trillions of dollars) spent on the southern border seems to have been wasted. Would it not be better to use a major portion of that money to collaborate with countries south of the border establishing new schools, colleges, and universities down there and giving more work permits for trained individuals? A freer flow of workers who could easily go home for vacations and then return to their jobs in the north would solve huge problems. The real problem is, of course, political ideologies in our country, which only hurt both economies. Militarizing the border is the worst response to immigration issues.