Letter: America is a Reality Show
America has become a series of reality shows.

January 20, 2017: An ignorant, narcissistic, angry man began his "Apprentice"-ship as US President. Unfortunately, there were no courageous, patriotic Republicans to exclaim, "YOU'RE FIRED!" So Trump continued taking the country into the "Survivor" mode, proclaiming as hoaxes--a deadly virus "no worse than the common cold," no climate change--environmental regulations unnecessary.

Every American struggles to be a "survivor," as COVID-19 rampages the land and Trump supporters continue to disclaim its seriousness by flouting masks and social distancing. As cases and deaths surge, Trump and his Republican puppies ( Ducey, McSally) announce that we're doing very well. What reality are they living in?

If/when we ever get over the pandemic, we can go to the next "Survivor" episode and try to "survive" the destruction of our planet by climate change, with more fires, disease, floods, and famine. We can thank the climate change/pandemic deniers for their good work in destroying our country and planet. Please vote them out!

S. B. Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

