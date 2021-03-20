 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America is exceptional
View Comments

Letter: America is exceptional

  • Comments

In response to the Op-ed titled, 'Difficult to argue our creaky democracy is somehow exceptional'. The author's disintegrationist view that America is a fundamentally flawed and evil place is not just dangerous, it's untrue. Not one mention of the amazing US 'Constitution' that has guided our democracy for 234 years, leading to unparalleled prosperity and growth. America is exceptional, and is a source of hope and generosity to the world. If America is such a terrible place why are people currently flooding the southern border in a desperate attempt to get in? Socialism has failed miserably wherever it has been tried, and has led to the deaths of tens of millions of people worldwide. Lastly, citizens need to be careful what they wish for. If the 'reforms' the author suggest become reality this country will be unrecognizable, and will cease to be a place where freedom and prosperity flourish.

Erik Carlson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News