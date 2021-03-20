Letter: America is exceptional

In response to the Op-ed titled, 'Difficult to argue our creaky democracy is somehow exceptional'. The author's disintegrationist view that America is a fundamentally flawed and evil place is not just dangerous, it's untrue. Not one mention of the amazing US 'Constitution' that has guided our democracy for 234 years, leading to unparalleled prosperity and growth. America is exceptional, and is a source of hope and generosity to the world. If America is such a terrible place why are people currently flooding the southern border in a desperate attempt to get in? Socialism has failed miserably wherever it has been tried, and has led to the deaths of tens of millions of people worldwide. Lastly, citizens need to be careful what they wish for. If the 'reforms' the author suggest become reality this country will be unrecognizable, and will cease to be a place where freedom and prosperity flourish.
Erik Carlson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.