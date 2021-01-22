 Skip to main content
Letter: America is Polarized
Yes, America is polarized! However, there is only one pole in the polarization. It is the pole of bigotry, disinformation, lies, hatred, conspiracy theories and white supremacy. For decades there has been a barrage of incitement, hatred and lies generated by media outlets such as Fox News. They incited people to rally around the pole of bigotry and hatred. Recently, beginning with his birther lies, Donald Trump linked up with the media of hate and did tremendous harm, including harm to those who believed what the President, and the media they trusted, told them. In turn, this led supporters including Republican leadership to do even more harm to the nation. Trump and the media of deception reveled in their intentionally frenzied propaganda by sowing division and chaos and then blaming it on others. The rest of America and recently the US Congress have found themselves under a hateful and violent siege from that pole. And yet the pole continues to rage! It is unable to abandon its raison d’être!

Michael A Zaccaria

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

