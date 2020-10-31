Letter: America Needs Arizona

Bruce Springsteen recently came out with an amazing new video called “America needs Pennsylvania” in support of Joe Biden.
America also needs Arizona. It needs us to stand together and vote out the center of this vortex of evil that has swept across our once great nation. If you love this land of the free, it is time to make your voices heard. This could be your last chance to save the America that we love.
Donald Trump stands for the absolute worst side of America. Hatred, meanness, lying, racism, fear, criminality, misogyny, etc., are unfortunately common but need not predominate. There is also kindness, tolerance, acceptance, forgiveness, faith, and love. What we feed will grow.
There is a much better way. The problems facing our country and world such as global warming and this pandemic can never be solved unless we stand together as one.
It is time to rise up on November 3rd and pull this home of the brave back from the edge of the cliff. VOTE!!!
Daniel Bergher
Northwest side
