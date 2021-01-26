 Skip to main content
Letter: America needs to listen
Letter: America needs to listen

History tells us that when a part of the populace feels like they are not being heard but are instead belittled and dismissed, they will scream to be listened to. This can come in the form of throwing tea into a harbor, marching in mass across states to our national mall, taking over university administration buildings in protest, and destroying/tearing down neighborhood businesses and statues. Rarely is the correct answer to these public cries to be heard more ridicule, name calling, and censorship.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

