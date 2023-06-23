If Hunter Biden was so out of it being continually on drugs and alcohol in 2017 and 2018, then how was it that during that period he made a combined income of $3,000,000? This is when was on the Board of Burisma in Ukraine. In 2022, a Hollywood entertainment industry lawyer reportedly paid about $2 million of Hunter Biden's owed federal income taxes. Joe Biden has continually said that Hunter has done nothing wrong, which obviously has been disingenuous at best. He did not know of Hunter's purchase of a firearm and being a prohibited possessor? Just like he has repeatedly stated not knowing any of Hunter's business partners or dealings. Contradicting that are photos, emails, and White House visitor log records showing Biden meeting with several of Hunter's business partners, foreign and domestic. I think there is now a two tiered federal justice system in America, one for Democrats, who get leniency or not charged at all, and one for Republicans, who get charges stacked against them.