 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America’s “Exceptionalism” May Be Flawed/Overrated
View Comments

Letter: America’s “Exceptionalism” May Be Flawed/Overrated

  • Comments

We must view America’s “exceptionalism” as it is, not as we wish and/or hope it to be.

The Constitution, including amendments, is a wonderful expression of what our country could be if its expressions were actually practiced consistently; however, we have yet to live up to those expressions.

As to why many might want to get in. Two reasons: 1) they believe that the U.S. is better than where they are fleeing, and 2) they have yet to experience America as it actually is presently.

Socialism has been successfully practiced in many countries. Canada, Sweden, and Great Britain are examples of such countries. Perhaps Mr. Carlson is confusing socialism with fascism.

One could argue that the U.S., as it currently exists, is a place where freedom and prosperity might flourish if one is white, male, heterosexual, and well off--- think about it.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News