Letter: America’s “Exceptionalism” May Be Flawed/Overrated

We must view America’s “exceptionalism” as it is, not as we wish and/or hope it to be.
The Constitution, including amendments, is a wonderful expression of what our country could be if its expressions were actually practiced consistently; however, we have yet to live up to those expressions.
As to why many might want to get in. Two reasons: 1) they believe that the U.S. is better than where they are fleeing, and 2) they have yet to experience America as it actually is presently.
Socialism has been successfully practiced in many countries. Canada, Sweden, and Great Britain are examples of such countries. Perhaps Mr. Carlson is confusing socialism with fascism.
One could argue that the U.S., as it currently exists, is a place where freedom and prosperity might flourish if one is white, male, heterosexual, and well off--- think about it.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
