Letter: America's Security
Rather than our military building walls along the Mexican border, what is being done to counter Russian attacks on our democracy?

While the Army ran commercials showing how they could stop foreign hackers, Russia was manipulating social media to influence U.S. voters. Have the military and intelligence agencies studied what was done and crafted an effective counter-strategy?

Future electronic wars will attack our vulnerable infrastructure systems and continue to manipulate social media. What is being done to protect us?

Rather than focusing exclusively on this President and his abuses of office, the Congress, military and intelligence services need to reassure us that they are paying attention and are prepared.

Mel Cohen

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

