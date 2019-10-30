Baseball is the best sport in America. Baseball does not require that a player be monstrous or extremely tall to play the game. Baseball does not require players to physically contact or injure each other. There are no penalties, fouls, time limits or serious injuries. In a season each team plays 162 games. Football players may barely complete 16 games in one piece. In baseball strategy is king. The entire game can change in the pitch of the ball, swing of the bat, catch of the ball or throw of the ball. Every ethic group is equally represented in the game. Every team has hispanic, black, asian and white players. In baseball size does not matter at all. Jose Altuve at 5'6'' is as venerated a player as Aaron Judge at 6'8''. Baseball players come in every size, shape and color. Men and women,boys and girls, can all play baseball at any time. There are no plays or formation or sets to learn. Any kid can play baseball, practice hard and become an an All Star. Baseball is our National Sport because it manifests the best qualities of our American society. Who could not love baseball over all sports? The object is to play hard and win the game by making it to Home, and we all know Home is the best place to be.
Richard Bechtold
West side
