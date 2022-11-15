 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: America Selects the Worst

Whether we’re pleased or upset with mid-term election results, we must address the elephant in the room: while our election process is much discussed, it’s we voters that are the biggest problem. For example in the last three presidential elections, we have chosen an egotistical racist ideologue, an unstable paranoid, and a barely sentient antique.

Maybe we’d better serve our nation by selecting our presidents from a list of all registered voters via lottery!

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

