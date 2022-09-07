Letter: America the Beautiful

These days I often feel hateful words and hateful deeds are obscuring the beauty of America. But then a ray of sunshine breaks through the darkness. Recently I experienced such a shining light. My arms and hands were wrapped around a cumbersome box as I started to "shoulder" my out of Macy's. A woman entering on the opposite side rushed over to me, exclaiming, "Your hands are full. Let me get the door for you." She held it open, and, as I turned to thank her, I realized she has no arms! As I reflect on this extraordinary act of kindness and selflessness, I am reminded that the majority of Americans are good, decent people. We must work harder to embrace that goodness and decency that unites us. And we must resist those who want to magnify our differences to fuel their own desire for power and influence. Despite our varying beliefs, backgrounds, and challenges, we must unite in our willingness to make America beautiful each and every day.