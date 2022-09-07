 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: America the Beautiful

  • Comments

These days I often feel hateful words and hateful deeds are obscuring the beauty of America. But then a ray of sunshine breaks through the darkness. Recently I experienced such a shining light. My arms and hands were wrapped around a cumbersome box as I started to "shoulder" my out of Macy's. A woman entering on the opposite side rushed over to me, exclaiming, "Your hands are full. Let me get the door for you." She held it open, and, as I turned to thank her, I realized she has no arms! As I reflect on this extraordinary act of kindness and selflessness, I am reminded that the majority of Americans are good, decent people. We must work harder to embrace that goodness and decency that unites us. And we must resist those who want to magnify our differences to fuel their own desire for power and influence. Despite our varying beliefs, backgrounds, and challenges, we must unite in our willingness to make America beautiful each and every day.

People are also reading…

Claire Drozd

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News