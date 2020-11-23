 Skip to main content
Letter: America the Beautiful
Letter: America the Beautiful

I can say that I do not understand voting for giving our business to China, killing infants in the womb, and all the other America-depleting agendas. I do not want America the beautiful to become America once beautiful. Progressives do not bring progress, socialism is ruin and chaos. My fellow Americans and my fellow man is who we are. This is not about politics. This is a spiritual condition and battle. I am grateful for this president, vice president, and their staff who work for us in the midst of such venom against them. They are not the problem. To despise one who us working for your welfare and is more interested in that than you are yourself is not even sensible.

Patricia Haight

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

