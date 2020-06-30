Letter: America Wake Up
Letter: America Wake Up

America Wake Up Call

It is high time that we the people do something to change the ongoing problem in congress, they getting nothing done for the people and just voting party lines with no compromise. One very important problem is that when a bill passes in one house and goes to the other it can be held up from even coming to the floor, even for discussion no less a vote by only one person. Assuming that it would not have passed one house if it was not important this rule needs to be changed so that it can be reviewed by the other house and not held hostage by one person in that house.

Hal Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

