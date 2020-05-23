Letter: American are independent people

The United states has approximately 5% of the world's population. Yet, we have about 33% of all confirmed cases and approximately 25% of all deaths. Part of this is probably due to the fact that we do a lot of testing. Part of is probably due to the fact that we seem to emphasis the number of deaths. However, I believe that the biggest cause is that Americans are very independent people. Look at the crowds at the beaches. Look at the crowds doing protesting. Americans don't like anyone (particularly the government), telling them what to do.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!