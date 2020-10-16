 Skip to main content
Letter: American Aristocracy
Letter: American Aristocracy

At the tumultuous Presidential debate, each participant had a retinue of family and friends in attendance. Trump's group entered wearing masks, as did everyone else, since that was a requirement of the Cleveland Clinic (as well as decency and common sense). Once seated, Trump's group unmasked, and when offered masks by a staff person from the Clinic, declined. The photo of them sitting there, imperious, haughty, defiant, and unmasked was telling. The staff person said resignedly "What can I do?" and left them.

What can be done when a person or group defies a Medical Center's mandate to wear masks? You call security, and they politely give the people a choice. Put on your mask, or leave. True for you, me, the President's family, and the President's friends. If they decline, then police can be called to enforce the rule. We see the results of their stupid defiance.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

