Letter: American Carnage

And so we add another place to the litany of locations linked to mass murder--Highland Park, Illinois.

I grew up in a Chicago suburb much like Highland Park and raised my children in another one. My son and his family live in another town nearby. We enjoyed holiday celebrations much like this. We felt safe, happy, enjoying friends and neighbors.

I grieve for the generations to come that they won't be able to fully experience this freedom and joy. The American obsession with guns is destroying us--literally.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

