In America today we have far over-reached globally at the expense of our own citizens. 10's of millions live in poverty, homelessness surrounds us and our safety net systems such as medicaid and social security are being overrun by the aging of our population. Yet this paper runs an opinion on asylum seekers? This administration is doing its job for the first time in decades, putting the safety and well being of our citizens above all others. We are running huge deficits, congress cannot even pass a budget and we could take 100% of all the money from the countries billionaires and not put a dent in our spending issues, so why would we put one dollar or one hour of government time on people other than our suffering citizens. This is not a hard issue, we cannot afford to solve the worlds problems no matter how tragic the stories, we have thousands of tragic stories right under our noses everyday.
TJ Johnson
Northwest side
