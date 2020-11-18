Letter: American Democracy Triumph Again

Regardless of the election outcome, I am most relieved by and thankful for the integrity of the workers, from volunteers at the polling places to the attorney generals and secretaries of state in verifying and counting every ballot undeterred by the interferences and threats from the Kremlin and the White House. American democracy, as old as it is, triumphed again. Hurray!!!
I hope “we, the people,” will learn that truth and honesty are vital for our survival. Words and deeds based on untruths only divide us (US). A house divided will not stand! Moving from survival to living, from a divided nation towards a more perfect union, however, will require our caring for each other. Love is the only way. We got work to do: to heal the wounds and to build justice for all based on love. E Pluribus Unum – Out of Many, One!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!