Letter: american economics and values

Leo Tolstoy wrote "I sit on a man's back choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am sorry for him and wish to lighten his load by all means possible . . . except by getting off his back." His words may explain why our country's problems don't get resolved. Where individualism and self-interest is seen as the source of its greatness, the solution to change seems dependent on each person acting ideally. Why is the economic system assumed to be the natural order of things? Does it, in fact, produce the values that Tolstoy describes resulting in people unable to see the whole and their connection to it? Will the future of the US or humanity as a whole depend on a real change of values, or just wondering why people can't just get along.
Bill Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
