Letter: American Exceptionalism Finally True

Conservatives in this country have long espoused the myth that we are better than everyone else. It is finally true. We are first in squandered international relationships and agreements; first in climate change denial; first in mindless trade wars; first in lack of access to healthcare; and first in overall governmental lack of candor and credibility. Not satisfied with all this success, Trump and his collaborators have now made us first in COVID-19 infections. I don’ know about you, but I am really tired of all this winning.
Rick Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!