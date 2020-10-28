 Skip to main content
Letter: American exceptionalism
American exceptionalism is loosely defined as us being inherently different from other nations; developing a uniquely American ideology based on liberty, equality before the law, individual responsibility, republicanism, representative democracy, and laissez-faire economics. It really sets apart from other countries in the world…or does it?

Here a couple examples you might use to answer that question.

Individual responsibility; “I have a right not to wear a mask even if I might infect others”. Or, Equality before the law; try to convince non-whites of that during a harassing traffic stop. Or, laissez-faire economics, how about increasing Bezo’s Amazon’s postal rates because he owns a newspaper critical of the president.

My conclusion: the only thing exceptional about America anymore is our utter reluctance to make tough decisions for the overall welfare of our country and the world while other leaders are emerging to take our former place.

John Evert

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

