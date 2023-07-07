In 1892 a Baptist preacher wrote the Pledge of Allegiance. From 1893 we Americans have repeatedly pledged our allegiance to the flag and the nation" with Liberty and Justice for all."Nationsl leaders pledge their allegiance. Supreme Court Justices pledge their allegiance' You and I pledge our allegiance --to this nation and to those ideals: Liberty and Justice -- for everyone.

I have lived in 10 states from coast to coast and border to border, and have yet to see those ideals realized, but I think we DO believe in them. They define the America we want to live in. They define the America we call 'exceptional.' They give birth to the 'Dream' and fuel the hopes of citizens and immigrants alike.

I wish all candidates for elected office had to give tangible proof of their allegiance to our ideals as a prerequisite for candidacy. I expect we won't ever do that, but I do. Each of us can adopt any criteria we wish to use.

I think we should.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley