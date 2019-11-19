Re: the Nov. 17 article "American Jews being pushed to the left on Israel."
Professor Freedman’s Op-Ed views on Israel are based on faulty history. Israel’s policies on settlements, the Golan Heights, and a military presence in the Jordan Valley started in 1967 and continued by left and right wing governments.
Professor Freedman’s reference to Israel as “a martial state ruling over several million disenfranchised Palestinians and marching headlong toward apartheid” is a pejorative description. Israel has, of necessity, had a military force since 1948. “Martial state“, indeed!
Palestinians are “disenfranchised”, whatever that means, since Palestinians can vote in “free elections” if allowed by Abbas. A peace treaty? with whom? Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, al Fatah?
Professor Freedman should learn the meaning of apartheid as founded in South Africa. Then let us know how it applies to Israel.
Israel’s first duty is self preservation.. If the Democratic Left withdraws its support for Israel, China may be glad to step in.
Israel did not leave American Jews or the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party and some American Jews have left Israel.
Jerome Spier
Oro Valley
