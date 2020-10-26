 Skip to main content
Letter: American people health
Quote from VP Pence during the debate:

“But I want the American people to know that from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of Americans first.”

So easy to refute. It is an undeniable fact that wearing a mask reduces the spread of the coronavirus. Obviously, then, either mandating, or, at least, strongly suggesting, and then leading by example, that everyone wear masks, would be putting the health of Americans first. Not only did the President not do that, he took the opposite course and, by his actions and words, mocked people wearing masks and encouraged people not to wear them. He visited several places where masks are required, and, yet, he, and his family, did not wear them.

That is not my idea of putting the health of Americans first.

Shawn McNamara

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

