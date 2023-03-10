Whatever happened to the practice of medicine in the United States when mere attorneys general can decide, without having to go to court no less, what a doctor may decide is appropriate for a patient or a prescription a patient may fill! Now Walgreens has caved to these Republican thugs who merely threatened a lawsuit if the pharmacy sells birth control in any form. Are men so afraid of women's competence that they emulate the tactics of the Taliban and ISIS ro render women mere chattel? The United States is in serious trouble if a return to the Middle Ages is permitted to continue.