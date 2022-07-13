 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: American Racism

I grew up in a small California town that had no African Americans. I went to a state college where African Americans represented less than 3% of the student body. I then served in the Marine Corps infantry in Viet Nam during the 1960s. About 15% of our troopers were African Americans. Their competency and bravery matched that of the other Marines. When I returned home, I found that racism was just as prevalent as when I left. Since the Democrats had passed the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s, I switched my political affiliation to their party. I am more convinced than ever that I made the right decision.

David Byrne

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

