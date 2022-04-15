Letter: American Rescue Plan Healthcare Subsidies should be made permanent

As a public health professional and state representative, I know too many still don’t have access to affordable health coverage putting essential care out of reach. More problematically, some forgo care all together because they can’t afford it. No individual should have to make this choice.

According to a Gallup & West Health survey “Nearly one-third of Americans skipped needed medical care in the past three months due to cost, the highest reported number since the COVID-19 pandemic began.” We need solutions to address healthcare affordability now and legislators can work towards this by securing permanent healthcare subsidies. Nearly 90 thousand uninsured residents were made eligible for tax credit relief last year because of an expansion in the American Rescue Plan (ARPA).

We need Senators Sinema and Kelly to lead on this. Without action, millions will face significant premium increases and the uninsured will grow. We cannot allow this to happen. Congress must act to make affordable care a reality.

Alma Hernandez

Downtown

