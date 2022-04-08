 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: American Rescue Plan

A previous letter writer gave credit to Senator Kelly and President Biden for the passage of the American Rescue Plan. If it had not been for Senator Kyrsten Sinema leading the bipartisan committee to write the bill President Biden would never had the opportunity to sign the legislation. Much less Senator Kelly to vote for it. One can usually tell political party generated letters. It's good to have a Senator that gets things done, and doesn't toe the party line. Probably scares the President and Senator Schumer that there is an Arizona Democratic Senator out there who thinks for herself!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

