Letter: American Rescue Plan
Letter: American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan is law. Will the Republicans spend the money as it was intended, and improve economy at the same time, or will they return the money to the Treasury and show support for their representatives in Washington. Those representatives, by the way, voted against their receiving any money, showing their contempt for their constituents. Their representatives have been getting their salaries even as the pandemic worsen . All the while they continued to be paid as they overlooked the financial bind their constituents were suffering. So, cash your check and vote your representatives out of office, or send the money back? You and your family's welfare and help the economy, or your representative's career? Your choice.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

