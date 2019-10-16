Good morning Vlad. It has been great to have such a good friend who I can trust and shake hands with and receive a generous smile of appreciation. I really didn't realize that our friendship could be so strong as for me to allow your countries insertions of troops to replace ours would be so fantastic. Now you can suffer any and all losses that your military may incur so that the fanatical ISIS prisoners can again roam and kill as they please. I was told that the Russian sword up my backside wouldn't be painful and I guess that was right. My naivety in our relationship can be put aside as just plain simple ignorance to the reality of the Lenin desires to take over the world in every fashion. I know your senior military are so much more intelligent than my lowlifes in uniform. God Bless. Donald
Donald Groner
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.